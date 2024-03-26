Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, while IPL commentating in IPL 2024, Kevin Pietersen mentioned that Virat Kohli should be picked in India's World Cup squad for the USA and West Indies. Former RCB teammate AB de Villiers also appreciated the match-winning knock of Kohli against PBKS

Kevin Pietersen, Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into out and out athletes": Kevin Pietersen x 00:00

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said that Virat Kohli has turned Indian cricket into "out and out athletes". He also called Virat Kohli responsible for the turnaround in Indian cricket.

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, while IPL commentating in IPL 2024, Kevin Pietersen mentioned that Virat Kohli should be picked in India's World Cup squad for the USA and West Indies.

ADVERTISEMENT

After helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure a victory against Punjab Kings, Kohli on Monday said that he has still got the game and doesn't just see him as a vehicle to promote the game globally.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan back in Bangladesh squad for second Sri Lanka test

Following Kohli's comments, which created a flutter, Pietersen told Star Sports, "One of the things that everyone will remember and will create the greatest memories as a player will be him finishing innings and being one the greatest finishers of all time."

"One of the things that he has done for Indian cricket is he has turned Indian cricketers into athletes, out and out athletes, and while doing so, he's not just talked the talk. He has walked the walk, and you can see that."

Speaking about his commitment to his team, Pietersen added, "When he is running between the wickets, his full commitment, energy and desire is to be the best and he is the best.

"That starts before the field, that starts with diet, the energy he puts in the gym, with the sacrifices that he has made to walk the walk because when you talk the talk, you have to walk the walk.

"That's what all the other players who have played under you are following you, watch you. The turnaround in Indian cricket is because of what he has done."

Former RCB teammate AB de Villiers also appreciated the match-winning knock of Kohli against PBKS. Speaking on JioCinema after Kohli's match-winning 49-ball 76 on Monday night, De Villiers said, "I could see it in his eyes, this guy meant business tonight and nobody was going to stand in his way. Unfortunately, he didn't finish it at the back end. He would have wanted to.

"Knowing him, he will be analysing tonight in his room, 'Why didn't I finish that game?' He's very hard on himself sometimes. He's creeping up there on the list of most 50+ scores with the other guys in IPL history.

"He's an amazing player, he played fantastically well tonight. He kept it together, kept them in the game. Well played, Virat."

(With PTI Inputs)