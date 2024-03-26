Breaking News
Shakib Al Hasan back in Bangladesh squad for second Sri Lanka test
Updated on: 26 March,2024 04:40 PM IST  |  Sylhet
AP |

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was passed fit after an eye problem to be picked in the Bangladesh squad for the second and final Test against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday in Chattogram. Bangladesh lost the opening Test by 328 runs in four days.


Shakib has been out of the national team since November at the Cricket World Cup in India. The captain hit 82 and took two wickets to beat Sri Lanka. But, he broke his left index finger, and a vision problem was revealed.


He's been playing for the last two months in the Bangladesh and Dhaka Premier Leagues with success. Shakib's last Test was in April 2023 against Ireland in Mirpur.

Batter Towhid Hridoy has been dropped to accommodate Shakib. Also out is pace bowler Mushfik Hasan, who has picked up a left ankle injury. Fellow pacer Hasan Mahmud, who has played 39 matches for Bangladesh in white-ball cricket, but has yet to feature in a Test, replaced him. Mahmud has 49 wickets from 16 First-Class outings.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

