CSK will play their next IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans. Both teams have clashed in the previous year's finals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai defeated RCB in their IPL 2024 opener by six wickets

Stephen Fleming, Rachin Ravindra (Pic: AFP/X/@ChennaiIPL)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Head coach Fleming praises Rachin Ravindra ahead of the GT clash x 00:00

Ahead of the next IPL 2024 clash, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming praised youngster Rachin Ravindra's performance on debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Fleming asserted that the batting coach Michael Hussey is working on the plans and the management is encouraging the players to do what they want to.

"He stuck to his game and part of introducing players to the squad is trying to get them as comfortable as possible. Mike Hussey works all around the plans predominantly we're just encouraging players to do what they would do in their normal environment, whether it be New Zealand or South Africa, wherever it is, is to try and play as similar and do the same things they would do for their national teams," Fleming said as quoted by CSK.

Fleming appreciated Rachin's 37-run knock against RCB. He achieved the score in just 15 balls including 3 fours and 3 sixes.

"And that was just the case with Rachin. He played very well. There's nerves around, there's a lot of nerves in the first game, even from some of the seasoned players. So, to be able to put a performance like that was really encouraging," the former New Zealand cricketer added.

Head coach fleming also stated that Rachin might get a chance to display his bowling skills for the side as the pitch conditions are pretty good.

"Possibly. Possibly at times, yeah. Conditions are pretty good at the moment, but his bowling is... Yeah, it is an asset for the team as well, definitely," the 50-year-old concluded.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.

(With ANI Inputs)