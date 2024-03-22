Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > De Silva Mendis tons put Sri Lanka in control
<< Back to Elections 2024

De Silva, Mendis tons put Sri Lanka in control

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Sylhet (Bangladesh)
AFP |

Top

ernando trapped opener Zakir Hasan (nine) and Najmul Hossain (five) lbw with identical in-swinging deliveries, while Rajitha got Mominul Haque caught for five

De Silva, Mendis tons put Sri Lanka in control

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis(L) celebrates next to teammate Dhananjaya de Silva after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
De Silva, Mendis tons put Sri Lanka in control
x
00:00

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both hit knocks of 102 to help Sri Lanka post 280 in their first innings before their seamers rattled Bangladesh on the opening day of the first Test in Sylhet on Friday. 


Also Read: First day, first thrill for differently-abled fans


Bangladesh finished the day 32-3, trailing Sri Lanka by 248 runs, with Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha striking early in the innings for the visitors. Fernando trapped opener Zakir Hasan (nine) and Najmul Hossain (five) lbw with identical in-swinging deliveries, while Rajitha got Mominul Haque caught for five.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK