Batting first Sri Lanka made 142-7 in the allotted 20 overs but India chased down the target with 40 balls to spare

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in 4th T20 x 00:00

Magunta Sai and Debaraj Behara smashed fifties as Indian men’s team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the fourth T20 of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket here on Thursday.

Also Read: Kotian wins "Player of the Tournament" award after fantastic display

ADVERTISEMENT

Batting first Sri Lanka made 142-7 in the allotted 20 overs but India chased down the target with 40 balls to spare. Magunta slammed 50 runs in 42 balls and Debaraj smashed 54 runs in 29 balls. India lead the five match series 4-0.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever