First day, first thrill for differently-abled fans

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On Friday, 62-year-old Alok Kejriwal’s cricket passion took a new meaning. He watched the IPL 2024 opener involving Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Indian Sign Language interpretation on Star Sports 3 at his home in Malabar Hill

Alok Kejriwal follows the IPL with Indian Sign Language interpretation yesterday. Pic/Ram Saday

First day, first thrill for differently-abled fans
I have loved watching cricket since I was a child, but today was the first time that I understood the game.”


On Friday, 62-year-old Alok Kejriwal’s cricket passion took a new meaning. He watched the IPL 2024 opener involving Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Indian Sign Language interpretation on Star Sports 3 at his home in Malabar Hill.


Kejriwal, the founder and CEO of India Signing Hands who made this possible for differently-abled people along with Star Sports and the BCCI, was born deaf. “Anyone of my age would remember what it was like when television went from black & white to colour. Watching IPL with an Indian Sign Language interpreter was exactly like that. Everything just came alive! 

“Before today, I had no idea that you could hear the crowd chanting in the stadium through the TV. But when the interpreter kept signing MS Dhoni’s name when he was behind the wicket, it felt like I was in the stadium with the crowd,” said Kejriwal.

His moment of sheer excitement arrived when RCB lost three quick wickets and the commentators started discussing how this would affect their run-rate.
“I am extremely proud that me and my team [India Signing Hands] were involved in making this a reality. I hope all sporting events can be made accessible like this for the differently-abled,” he remarked.

