IPL 2024: Struggling RCB aims for season's second win against in-form RR

Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson

Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) bizarrely have similar worries to address when they face each other here on today.

The eighth place, where RCB are currently on the 10-team table, is a fair indication of their troubles, but RR’s all-win record so far and the resultant second place do not necessarily mirror their turmoil. An underwhelming top-order is the intertwining factor between them.

The RCB top-order comprising skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar is a storehouse of talent and explosiveness. But none of them have fired either in isolation or in unison, except star batter Virat Kohli, the current Orange Cap holder with 203 runs, who has made two fifties.

The Bangalore outfit will hope for a reversal at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, a venue that carries similar traits as RCB’s home—Chinnaswamy Stadium—in terms of a smooth pitch and a blistering outfield adding value to the batters’ shots.

But the aforementioned RCB quartet has company in the RR’s ranks. Yashasvi Jaiswal entered this iteration of IPL on the back of some excellent recent efforts, but the left-handed opener has made just 39 runs from three matches, and Jos Buttler offers a similar story.

The England T20 captain is yet to be in his intimidating self, and has managed 35 runs from three outings and his strike-rate across these matches is a mere 85.

