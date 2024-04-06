Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Time And Tide will need to be wary of Siege Courageous
<< Back to Elections 2024

Time And Tide will need to be wary of Siege Courageous

Updated on: 06 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

While the two mentioned above have the best credentials, the presence of Magileto and Market King on their home track makes the contest even more interesting

Time And Tide will need to be wary of Siege Courageous

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Time And Tide will need to be wary of Siege Courageous
x
00:00

Time And Tide will be facing almost the same set of rivals that he vanquished in the Sprinters' Cup at Kolkata, and therefore, the Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained colt will be strongly fancied to win the Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge, the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi. 


However, he will have to be wary of Siege Courageous who, after losing to Time And Tide on that occasion, put in a far better performance the next day when he won the Gr 2, Suresh Mahindra Multi-Million. While the two mentioned above have the best credentials, the presence of Magileto and Market King on their home track makes the contest even more interesting. 


Also Read: Trainer Shroff, jockey Bhosale score braces


First race at 4.45 pm.
Selections:

Arktouros Million (Class V; 1600m)
Galloping Glory 1, Zarafat 2, Midas Touch 3.

Blue Horizon Million (Class IV; 2000m)
Multiverse 1, Kimiko 2, Lion King 3.

Star Fortune Million (Class III; 1600m)
Star Prosperity 1, Fontana 2, Waikiki 3.

RWITC Ltd Multi-Million (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Celestial 1, Turn And Burn 2, Touch Of Gold 3.

Also Read: Nine-race card for Sunday

Gromor Million (Class II; 1400m)
Elpenor 1, Miss American Pie 2, Royal Mysore 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Time And Tide 1, Siege Courageous 2, Magileto 3.

Bay Of Angels Million (Class III; 1200m)
Portofino Bay 1, Fighton 2, Bubbly Boy 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Portofino Bay (7-2)
Upsets: Mariella (1-7), Storm Cloud (4-3) & Market King (6-5)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK