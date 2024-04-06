Time And Tide will need to be wary of Siege Courageous

While the two mentioned above have the best credentials, the presence of Magileto and Market King on their home track makes the contest even more interesting

Time And Tide will be facing almost the same set of rivals that he vanquished in the Sprinters' Cup at Kolkata, and therefore, the Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained colt will be strongly fancied to win the Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge, the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi.

However, he will have to be wary of Siege Courageous who, after losing to Time And Tide on that occasion, put in a far better performance the next day when he won the Gr 2, Suresh Mahindra Multi-Million. While the two mentioned above have the best credentials, the presence of Magileto and Market King on their home track makes the contest even more interesting.

First race at 4.45 pm.

Selections:

Arktouros Million (Class V; 1600m)

Galloping Glory 1, Zarafat 2, Midas Touch 3.

Blue Horizon Million (Class IV; 2000m)

Multiverse 1, Kimiko 2, Lion King 3.

Star Fortune Million (Class III; 1600m)

Star Prosperity 1, Fontana 2, Waikiki 3.

RWITC Ltd Multi-Million (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Celestial 1, Turn And Burn 2, Touch Of Gold 3.

Gromor Million (Class II; 1400m)

Elpenor 1, Miss American Pie 2, Royal Mysore 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Time And Tide 1, Siege Courageous 2, Magileto 3.

Bay Of Angels Million (Class III; 1200m)

Portofino Bay 1, Fighton 2, Bubbly Boy 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Portofino Bay (7-2)

Upsets: Mariella (1-7), Storm Cloud (4-3) & Market King (6-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.