Trainer Imtiaz Sait wards finished one-two in the lower division of the Dady Adenwalla Trophy, but not in the order expected by the followers of money

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Trainer Shroff, jockey Bhosale score braces x 00:00

The nine-race card on Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack saw only two professionals scoring more than once: Trainer Pesi Shroff and apprentice rider N Bhosale. Both won two races each.

Mounting in the saddle after a long absence, Bhosale rode his first mount to victory when he goaded on the Pesi Shroff-trained Fontana to accelerate from the fifth position to take charge in the Western India Race Horse Owners' Association (WIRHOA) Trophy. Shroff later saddled Constable (J Chinoy up) who finally broke his maiden jinx in the lower division of the Racing Officials Trophy; and Bhosale picked up the Beautiful Stranger Plate with the Narendra Lagad-trained House Of Lords.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Nine-race card for Sunday

Trainer Malesh Narredu won the Trainers Trophy with Giant King, ridden by his son Yash, who followed the leader Chat (P Trevor up) all the way before overpowering her in the homestretch. With favourite Angelo (Vivek G up) left at the gates after an awkward jump, there was no challenge for the winner Giant King.

Trainer Imtiaz Sait wards finished one-two in the lower division of the Dady Adenwalla Trophy, but not in the order expected by the followers of money. Treat (Moonlight Magic - Plum Sugar), in the hands of jockey Neeraj Rawal, shocked the stable-mate and hot favourite Knight Crusader (Akshay Kumar up) at the winning post. The other division of the same race threw up a shock winner in Dulari (Tenth Star - Radical Attraction) who posted a start-to-finish victory for trainer Faisal Abbas. Dulari was ridden by Amyn Merchant.

Another shocker on Sunday was Rhythm Of Nature whom jockey MS Deora took on a successful start-to-finish mission, and despite some anxious moments in the final 100m, managed to cross the winning post ahead of his rivals in the Racing Journalists Trophy.

Jockey CS Jodha astride the Behram Cama-trained Ricochet bagged the Jockeys Trophy; and trainer Karthik G led in the winner of the upper division of the Racing Officials Trophy when apprentice rider Haridas Gore gave a forceful ride to his ward Azrinaz.