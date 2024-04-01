Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Trainer Shroff jockey Bhosale score braces
<< Back to Elections 2024

Trainer Shroff, jockey Bhosale score braces

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Trainer Imtiaz Sait wards finished one-two in the lower division of the Dady Adenwalla Trophy, but not in the order expected by the followers of money

Trainer Shroff, jockey Bhosale score braces

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Trainer Shroff, jockey Bhosale score braces
x
00:00

The nine-race card on Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack saw only two professionals scoring more than once: Trainer Pesi Shroff and apprentice rider N Bhosale. Both won two races each.


Mounting in the saddle after a long absence, Bhosale rode his first mount to victory when he goaded on the Pesi Shroff-trained Fontana to accelerate from the fifth position to take charge in the Western India Race Horse Owners' Association (WIRHOA) Trophy. Shroff later saddled Constable (J Chinoy up) who finally broke his maiden jinx in the lower division of the Racing Officials Trophy; and Bhosale picked up the Beautiful Stranger Plate with the Narendra Lagad-trained House Of Lords.


Also Read: Nine-race card for Sunday


Trainer Malesh Narredu won the Trainers Trophy with Giant King, ridden by his son Yash, who followed the leader Chat (P Trevor up) all the way before overpowering her in the homestretch. With favourite Angelo (Vivek G up) left at the gates after an awkward jump, there was no challenge for the winner Giant King.

Trainer Imtiaz Sait wards finished one-two in the lower division of the Dady Adenwalla Trophy, but not in the order expected by the followers of money. Treat (Moonlight Magic - Plum Sugar), in the hands of jockey Neeraj Rawal, shocked the stable-mate and hot favourite Knight Crusader (Akshay Kumar up) at the winning post. The other division of the same race threw up a shock winner in Dulari (Tenth Star - Radical Attraction) who posted a start-to-finish victory for trainer Faisal Abbas. Dulari was ridden by Amyn Merchant.

Another shocker on Sunday was Rhythm Of Nature whom jockey MS Deora took on a successful start-to-finish mission, and despite some anxious moments in the final 100m, managed to cross the winning post ahead of his rivals in the Racing Journalists Trophy.

Jockey CS Jodha astride the Behram Cama-trained Ricochet bagged the Jockeys Trophy; and trainer Karthik G led in the winner of the upper division of the Racing Officials Trophy when apprentice rider Haridas Gore gave a forceful ride to his ward Azrinaz.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports news royal western india turf club
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK