Breaking News
Mumbai: Last survivor of septic tank death in Malad dies
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
Fugitive Gangster Prasad Pujari back to Mumbai from China
Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Oldest Prides Angel may steal the show
<< Back to Elections 2024

Oldest Pride's Angel may steal the show

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

With little luck, Pride's Angle can exploit the advantage at the scales to put it across Baby Bazooka and Coeur De Lion. Pride's Angel will be ridden by S Saqlain

Oldest Pride's Angel may steal the show

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Oldest Pride's Angel may steal the show
x
00:00

Pride's Angel, the eight-year-old trained by Imtiaz Sait, is the oldest horse among the three runners in the fray for the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the class I event over seven furlongs which is slated as the feature race of Sunday's seven-race card. With little luck, Pride's Angle can exploit the advantage at the scales to put it across Baby Bazooka and Coeur De Lion. Pride's Angel will be ridden by S Saqlain.


First race at 4.30 pm.
Selections:


Truefitt & Hill Founder's Trophy (Class V; 1000m)
Divine Intuition 1, Eloquent 2, Adonis 3.


Also Read: 25-to-1 shots Break Point, Pyrite win championship races

Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Pride's Angel 1, Baby Bazooka 2.

Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Kariena 1, Own Voice 2, El Greco 3.

Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (For 3y; 1400m)
Vincero 1, Quicker 2, Redouble 3.

Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
New Dimension 1, Dexa 2, Reminiscence 3.

Also Read: The Panther, Running Star fancied for championship races

Race of Hope Gold Cup (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Lord Vader 1, Whatsinaname 2, Attained 3.

Behram A Engineer Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Kinzhal 1, Art Collector 2, Caliph 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Mirae (1-2), Alacrity (4-6) & Buckley (5-2)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK