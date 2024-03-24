Oldest Pride's Angel may steal the show

With little luck, Pride's Angle can exploit the advantage at the scales to put it across Baby Bazooka and Coeur De Lion. Pride's Angel will be ridden by S Saqlain
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
Pride's Angel, the eight-year-old trained by Imtiaz Sait, is the oldest horse among the three runners in the fray for the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the class I event over seven furlongs which is slated as the feature race of Sunday's seven-race card. With little luck, Pride's Angle can exploit the advantage at the scales to put it across Baby Bazooka and Coeur De Lion. Pride's Angel will be ridden by S Saqlain.
First race at 4.30 pm.
Selections:
Truefitt & Hill Founder's Trophy (Class V; 1000m)
Divine Intuition 1, Eloquent 2, Adonis 3.
Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Pride's Angel 1, Baby Bazooka 2.
Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Kariena 1, Own Voice 2, El Greco 3.
Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (For 3y; 1400m)
Vincero 1, Quicker 2, Redouble 3.
Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
New Dimension 1, Dexa 2, Reminiscence 3.
Race of Hope Gold Cup (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Lord Vader 1, Whatsinaname 2, Attained 3.
Behram A Engineer Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Kinzhal 1, Art Collector 2, Caliph 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Mirae (1-2), Alacrity (4-6) & Buckley (5-2)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.