Oldest Pride's Angel may steal the show

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Pride's Angel, the eight-year-old trained by Imtiaz Sait, is the oldest horse among the three runners in the fray for the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the class I event over seven furlongs which is slated as the feature race of Sunday's seven-race card. With little luck, Pride's Angle can exploit the advantage at the scales to put it across Baby Bazooka and Coeur De Lion. Pride's Angel will be ridden by S Saqlain.

First race at 4.30 pm.

Selections:

Truefitt & Hill Founder's Trophy (Class V; 1000m)

Divine Intuition 1, Eloquent 2, Adonis 3.

Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Pride's Angel 1, Baby Bazooka 2.

Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Kariena 1, Own Voice 2, El Greco 3.

Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (For 3y; 1400m)

Vincero 1, Quicker 2, Redouble 3.

Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

New Dimension 1, Dexa 2, Reminiscence 3.

Race of Hope Gold Cup (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Lord Vader 1, Whatsinaname 2, Attained 3.

Behram A Engineer Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Kinzhal 1, Art Collector 2, Caliph 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Mirae (1-2), Alacrity (4-6) & Buckley (5-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.