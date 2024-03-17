The Panther, Running Star fancied for championship races

The Colts' event looks at the mercy of the Pesi Shroff-trained The Panther (P Trevor up), while the Fillies' contest may see a keen tussle between the Malesh Narredu-trained Running Star (Yash Narredu) and the Dallas Todywalla-trained Spanish Eyes (P Trevor up)

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship (Gr 3) and the Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship (Gr 3) are the two prime races slated for the Sunday card at Mahalaxmi. The Colts' event looks at the mercy of the Pesi Shroff-trained The Panther (P Trevor up), while the Fillies' contest may see a keen tussle between the Malesh Narredu-trained Running Star (Yash Narredu) and the Dallas Todywalla-trained Spanish Eyes (P Trevor up).

First race at 4.30 pm.

Selections:

Pronto Pronto Trophy (Class II; 2000m)

Geographique 1, Vincent Van Gogh 2, Flaming Lamborgini 3.

J Rustomji Soparivala Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m) Fast Approach 1, Celestial 2, Touch Of Gold 3.

Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship - Gr 3 (For 3y C&G; 1600m) The Panther 1, Break Point 2, Gambino 3.

Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship - Gr 3 (For 3y F; 1600m) Running Star 1, Spanish Eyes 2, Earth 3.

J P Vazifdar Cup (Class III; 1400m)

Bubbly Boy 1, Raffaello 2, Zarak 3.

Lahinch Trophy (Class V; 1400m)

Walter 1, Toofan 2, Spirit Bay 3.

Mogadishu Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)

Malet Spring 1, Goddes Of Dawn 2, Pure For Sure 3.

Best bet: The Panther (3-3)

Upsets: Star Of Asia (2-9) & Arbitrage (7-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races