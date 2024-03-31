Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nine race card for Sunday
Nine-race card for Sunday

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The card promises to be very competitive, but the Pesi Shroff-trained Mariana, who impressively won her last start in the bottom class, is expected to tackle her class IV rivals in the Jockeys Trophy, and accordingly, shapes as the most dependable bet of the evening

Nine-race card for Sunday

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Nine-race card for Sunday
x
00:00

A well-filled nine-race card is slated for Sunday at Mahalaxmi, most races named after the professional categories connected with the sport of horse racing: jockeys, trainers, horse owners, officials, racing journalists, etc. The card promises to be very competitive, but the Pesi Shroff-trained Mariana, who impressively won her last start in the bottom class, is expected to tackle her class IV rivals in the Jockeys Trophy, and accordingly, shapes as the most dependable bet of the evening. 


First race at 3.30 pm.
Selections:


WIRHOA Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Fontana 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Winter Agenda 3.


Also Read: Jockey P Trevor on a roll; wins 5 races in one day!

Trainers Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Dream Alliance 1, Angelo 2, Murwara Princess 3.

Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Knight Crusader 1, Treat 2, Interceptor 3.

Jockeys Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Mariana 1, Ricochet 2, Stunning Visual 3.

Racing Officials Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Azrinaz 1, Mazal 2, Nelson River 3.

Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Stalin 1, Fable 2, Exotic Star 3.

Racing Journalists Trophy (Class V; 1400m)
Tyrone Black 1, Sorrento Secret 2, Esfir 3.

Also Read: Oldest Pride's Angel may steal the show

Racing Officials Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
Constable 1, Eloquent 2, Whatsinaname 3.

Beautiful Stranger Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)
House Of Lords 1, Sky Hawk 2, Nobility 3.

Best bet: Mariana (4-2)
Upsets: Into The Storm (5-3), Rhythm Of Nature (7-5) & Between Friends (9-11)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8,9
Jackpot pool: I - 2,3,4,5,6; II - 5,6,7,8,9
Treble pool: I - 3,4,5; II - 6,7,8; II - 7,8,9
Tanala pool: All races.

