Arteta lauds Arsenal’s spirit after victory at Brighton

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are better prepared for the Premier League title run-in after the heartbreak of missing out last season after his side went top of the table with a 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

The roles were reversed from just under a year ago when the Seagulls won 3-0 at the Emirates to realistically end the Gunners’ hopes of a first Premier League title since 2004. Twelve months on, Arteta’s men have mature and appear ready to meet the challenge of beating Liverpool and Manchester City to end their two-decade wait to win the league.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot before the much-maligned Kai Havertz slotted in his fifth goal in his last nine Arsenal games. Leandro Trossard came off the bench to haunt his old club with a cool chip over Bart Verbruggen for the third five minutes from time. “You saw the reaction of the teammates with Gabi’s block. That is them, not me, that’s the spirit within the team,” said Arteta.

Utd hold Liverpool 2-2

Liverpool’s title challenge was dented by spectacular goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo who snatched a 2-2 draw for Manchester United on Sunday. The draw at Old Trafford leaves Liverpool behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference.

