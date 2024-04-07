Breaking News
Substitute Messi scores but Miami held by Colorado
Substitute Messi scores, but Miami held by Colorado

Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Miami
AP , PTI |

He had missed four Inter Miami games since, plus two games with Argentina.

Substitute Messi scores, but Miami held by Colorado

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi returned and helped salvage a tie for Inter Miami. Messi scored shortly after checking in to begin the second half and helped set up Leo Afonso’s go-ahead score two minutes later. But Cole Bassett scored in the 88th minute for the Colorado Rapids and the game ended in a 2-2 tie on Saturday night.


Also Read: Praggnanandhaa beats Gujrathi


It was Messi’s first appearance for Inter Miami since a hamstring issue led to him getting subbed out early in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville on March 13. He had missed four Inter Miami games since, plus two games with Argentina.


He wasted little time announcing his return Saturday. Messi’s fourth goal in as many MLS matches this season came in the 58th minute, beating Colorado keeper Zach Steffen with a low shot that hit the left goalpost, then skidded back across the goal mouth before settling into the next just inside of the right post.

lionel messi sports news football
