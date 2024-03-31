Breaking News
Messi sidelined for Miami's game against New York FC
Messi sidelined for Miami's game against New York FC

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Fort Lauderdale (US)
AP , PTI

Top

After missing on Saturday, Messi will have played in nine of 19 MLS matches since joining Miami last summer

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s hamstring injury will keep him sidelined for Inter Miami’s home game against New York City FC on Saturday, but he could return for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final first leg against Mexico’s Monterrey on April 3.


After missing on Saturday, Messi will have played in nine of 19 MLS matches since joining Miami last summer.


Also Read: Barnes scores brace as Newcastle sink West Ham


“He is working with the physios,” Miami coach Javier Morales said on Friday, “but he won’t be available because we are doing all we can to get him ready for next Wednesday. There is a possibility he will play in that game, that is what we are working for.”

Messi has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in his right hamstring.

The 36-year-old also missed Argentina’s exhibitions this month against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Miami has won all five matches that Messi has played in this season but has lost two of three without him, including a 4-0 defeat at New York last Saturday. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

