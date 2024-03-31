Barnes scores brace as Newcastle sink West Ham

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second booking in stoppage-time, but the hosts clung on for a much-needed victory

Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring v West Ham on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Newcastle staged a sensational fightback to beat West Ham as Harvey Barnes’ late double sealed a dramatic 4-3 win at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side trailed 3-1 after Alexander Isak’s early penalty was erased by goals from Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus before half-time. When Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third immediately after the break, Newcastle looked set for another dispiriting defeat in a troubled campaign. But Isak converted a second penalty to give the Magpies hope and Barnes came off the bench to equalise before snatching the winner in the 90th minute.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second booking in stoppage-time, but the hosts clung on for a much-needed victory.

After coming under fire from frustrated fans during their recent swoon, Howe’s relief was clear to see as he sprinted down the touchline in celebration of Barnes’ second goal.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners would have expected their team to be much higher than their current mid-table berth after finishing in the top four last season. But Newcastle’s second win in their last seven games in all competitions, and the spirited revival that inspired it, offered hope that Easter might serve as a rebirth for Howe and his spluttering team.

Seventh-placed West Ham are just one point ahead of Newcastle after a result that will only lead to more criticism of boss David Moyes from the club’s demanding fans.

