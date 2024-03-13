Breaking News
Cole Palmer shines as Chelsea beat Newcastle
Cole Palmer shines as Chelsea beat Newcastle

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI

In front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old Palmer pulled the strings in midfield for the London club on Monday

Cole Palmer shines as Chelsea beat Newcastle

Chelsea's English midfielder Cole Palmer is deflected into the net by Chelsea's Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson (not pictured) for Chelsea's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London. Pic/AFP

Cole Palmer capped an impressive display with a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-2 in a pulsating English Premier League match.


In front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old Palmer pulled the strings in midfield for the London club on Monday. His 11th goal this season made him the sixth Chelsea player to score in five consecutive league matches. Chelsea has not lost a league game at home in the month of March since 2001.


