In front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old Palmer pulled the strings in midfield for the London club on Monday

Chelsea's English midfielder Cole Palmer is deflected into the net by Chelsea's Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson (not pictured) for Chelsea's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Cole Palmer shines as Chelsea beat Newcastle x 00:00

Cole Palmer capped an impressive display with a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-2 in a pulsating English Premier League match.

In front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old Palmer pulled the strings in midfield for the London club on Monday. His 11th goal this season made him the sixth Chelsea player to score in five consecutive league matches. Chelsea has not lost a league game at home in the month of March since 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever