‘Had to dig deep’

Boss Jurgen Klopp applauds his team’s fighting attitude as 3-1 win over Sheffield Utd takes Reds atop points table

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring against Sheffield at Anfield on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool’s players overcame an unexpected test of their Premier League title credentials against last-place Sheffield United. Manchester United, meanwhile, went into meltdown at Chelsea. This was a latest reminder of the gulf that separates English soccer’s fiercest rivals ahead of their clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

Liverpool is back on top after a 3-1 win against Sheffield United, while Manchester United conceded two goals in stoppage time in a stunning 3-4 loss at Chelsea.

Liverpool’s win further demonstrated the resolve of Jurgen Klopp’s team and the growing influence of Alexis Mac Allister, whose stunning second-half strike set up victory.Anfield erupted as the Argentina international unleashed an unstoppable drive from the edge of the box that crashed into the top corner in the 76th minute.

The atmosphere had been getting increasingly tense before that with the game locked at 1-1. Substitute Cody Gakpo added a third for Liverpool in the 90th to make the win look more routine than it was.

“We had to dig very deep, but that is normal. Our attitude was good, the football was not great in a lot of moments,” Klopp said. While Liverpool could be knocked off the top again by the time it heads to United on Sunday, the Merseyside club keeps on coming up with the answers as it stares down the challenge of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Palmer ’tricks for Blues

By contrast, United’s season descended deeper into crisis after losing in dramatic circumstances at Chelsea. Having conceded late at Brentford, United suffered an even worse collapse at Chelsea after Cole Palmer scored twice in stoppage time to complete a hat-trick and an unlikely comeback for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

