Stokes has taken right call to skip T20 WC: Broad

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has backed talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes’s decision to opt out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to fitness reasons.

“Whatever Ben decides to do for the well-being of himself is the right decision. Ben Stokes has made some incredible decisions in his career that have paid off for him,” Broad, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI at their studio here.

“He wants to get back to (being) the all-rounder that he was and he feels like getting some workload through the knee in a controlled environment, without the help of a scale to pressurise the nature of a T20 World Cup, is the best choice,” he said.

