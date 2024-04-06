Breaking News
Stokes has taken right call to skip T20 WC Broad
Stokes has taken right call to skip T20 WC: Broad

Updated on: 06 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

“He wants to get back to (being) the all-rounder that he was and he feels like getting some workload through the knee in a controlled environment, without the help of a scale to pressurise the nature of a T20 World Cup, is the best choice,” he said

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has backed talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes’s decision to opt out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to fitness reasons.


“Whatever Ben decides to do for the well-being of himself is the right decision. Ben Stokes has made some incredible decisions in his career that have paid off for him,” Broad, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI at their studio here.


“He wants to get back to (being) the all-rounder that he was and he feels like getting some workload through the knee in a controlled environment, without the help of a scale to pressurise the nature of a T20 World Cup, is the best choice,” he said.

