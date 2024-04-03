All I can say is what I have seen, he came with us to India and from what we’ve seen in pre-season so far, he’s bowling with exceptional pace, he’s batting really nicely,” Farbrace added

Jofra Archer

Listen to this article 'Archer bowling exceptional pace, trying to get him ready for WC': Sussex coach x 00:00

Jofra Archer is once again cranking up “exceptional pace” following a series of injury setbacks since 2019 and is on England selectors’ radar for the T20 World Cup this year. Archer’s county side Sussex’s coach Paul Farbrace said that the 29-year-old is bowling with the likes of England’s Ollie Robinson and the West Indies’ Jayden Seales in training and the plan is to make him ready for the showpiece event.

“Last week in practice there was a spell where Oliver [Robinson] had bowled, Jayden bowled and then Jofra came into the middle and bowled—and he came marching out and bowled exceptionally quick,” Farbrace was quoted as saying by The Telegraph on Tuesday. “At the moment the plan is very clear from [James] Keysy [Sussex’s bowling coach] that they’re getting him ready for the T20 World Cup. All I can say is what I have seen, he came with us to India and from what we’ve seen in pre-season so far, he’s bowling with exceptional pace, he’s batting really nicely,” Farbrace added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever