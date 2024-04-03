Pooran played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four. The left-hander scored runs at a strike rate of 190.48

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article The brilliance of Nicholas Pooran x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-hand batter Nicholas Pooran registered a brilliant stat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Pooran played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four. The left-hander scored runs at a strike rate of 190.48.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last three matches, Pooran has scored 46 (28), 62 (19), and 40 (21) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pooran has played 68 balls so far in this stadium where he has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 217.64 with the help of 17 sixes. He has slammed a boundary on every fourth ball for a maximum at this stadium.

Coming to the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LSG while batting first scored 181 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. The highest scorer of the side was their opener De Kock who scored 81 runs off 56 balls, which was laced by eight boundaries and five sixes. In the end, Nicholas Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs from just 21 balls which included five maximums and a four.

Also Read: No shoulder to cry on

The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Maxwell who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 23 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley in their respective spell of four overs.

While chasing a total of 182 runs, the host fell short of target by 28 runs as they were bowled out by 153 runs in 19.4 overs. The highest scorer for the side was Mahipal Lomror who scored 33 runs off just 19 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes each.

For the LSG side, the highest wicket-taker was Mayank Yadav who bagged three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 13 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by Naveen-ul-Haq and one wicket each was snapped by M Siddharth, Yash Thakur, and Marcus Stoinis in their respective spells.

Mayank was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance.

(With agency inputs)