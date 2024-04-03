Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > The brilliance of Nicholas Pooran
<< Back to Elections 2024

The brilliance of Nicholas Pooran

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:14 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pooran played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four. The left-hander scored runs at a strike rate of 190.48

The brilliance of Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
The brilliance of Nicholas Pooran
x
00:00

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-hand batter Nicholas Pooran registered a brilliant stat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.


Pooran played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four. The left-hander scored runs at a strike rate of 190.48.


In the last three matches, Pooran has scored 46 (28), 62 (19), and 40 (21) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pooran has played 68 balls so far in this stadium where he has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 217.64 with the help of 17 sixes. He has slammed a boundary on every fourth ball for a maximum at this stadium.


Coming to the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LSG while batting first scored 181 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. The highest scorer of the side was their opener De Kock who scored 81 runs off 56 balls, which was laced by eight boundaries and five sixes. In the end, Nicholas Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs from just 21 balls which included five maximums and a four.

Also Read: No shoulder to cry on

The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Maxwell who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 23 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley in their respective spell of four overs.

While chasing a total of 182 runs, the host fell short of target by 28 runs as they were bowled out by 153 runs in 19.4 overs. The highest scorer for the side was Mahipal Lomror who scored 33 runs off just 19 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes each.

For the LSG side, the highest wicket-taker was Mayank Yadav who bagged three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 13 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by Naveen-ul-Haq and one wicket each was snapped by M Siddharth, Yash Thakur, and Marcus Stoinis in their respective spells.

Mayank was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK