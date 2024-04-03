Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > No shoulder to cry on
<< Back to Elections 2024

No shoulder to cry on

Premium

Updated on: 03 April,2024 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai got off to the worst possible start in the ongoing edition, losing their lung-opener to Titans and also going down in their second and third to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively

No shoulder to cry on

Hardik Pandya. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. “I feel for Hardik (Pandya)," Sujeet Kashyap, a devout follower of franchise since 2013
  2. Adding to Pandya`s, Mumbai Indians got off to the worst possible start in ongoing edition
  3. The anguish of fans reverberates across the cricketing landscape like a thunderclap

“I feel for Hardik (Pandya). I can't imagine what he must be going through right now. On one hand, it is fans who are scrutinising every move of his, and on the other, the team has not been up to the mark so far. The poor chap has nowhere to go, he and only he, is answerable for anything that goes wrong. Hope he can turn it around for MI (Mumbai Indians) soon,” Sujeet Kashyap, a devout follower of the franchise since 2013, the same year when Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain, tells Mid-Day.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 hardik pandya rohit sharma lasith malinga mumbai indians sunrisers hyderabad cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK