Mumbai got off to the worst possible start in the ongoing edition, losing their lung-opener to Titans and also going down in their second and third to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively

Hardik Pandya. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article No shoulder to cry on x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





“I feel for Hardik (Pandya)," Sujeet Kashyap, a devout follower of franchise since 2013 Adding to Pandya`s, Mumbai Indians got off to the worst possible start in ongoing edition The anguish of fans reverberates across the cricketing landscape like a thunderclap

“I feel for Hardik (Pandya). I can't imagine what he must be going through right now. On one hand, it is fans who are scrutinising every move of his, and on the other, the team has not been up to the mark so far. The poor chap has nowhere to go, he and only he, is answerable for anything that goes wrong. Hope he can turn it around for MI (Mumbai Indians) soon,” Sujeet Kashyap, a devout follower of the franchise since 2013, the same year when Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain, tells Mid-Day.