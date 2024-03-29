The 30-year-old brought back nightmare for Mumbai Indians with a 24-ball 62 to lead the batting carnage on Wednesday after Hyderabad batted first

Travis Head in action. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Travis Head's batting onslaught: A spectacle to behold! x 00:00

In the annals of cricketing lore, there exists a narrative that transcends the boundaries of mere sport and ascends to the realm of epic saga. It’s a tale of relentless pursuit, unwavering determination, and unparalleled mastery etched upon the verdant canvas of cricketing arenas worldwide. At the heart of this saga stands a colossus, a modern-day titan whose exploits have rewritten the script of cricketing brilliance – Travis Head.