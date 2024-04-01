Liverpool now ‘favourites’

After conceding No. 1 spot to Reds post their goalless draw with Arsenal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Jurgen Klopp’s men are in prime position to clinch title

Man City’s Erling Haaland (left) battles for possession with Gabriel of Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City failed to break down a determined Arsenal defence as a highly-anticipated clash at the top of the Premier League failed to live up to the hype in a 0-0 draw at the Etihad on Sunday.

Liverpool were the big winners of the day in the title race as they beat Brighton 2-1 to go top, two points ahead of Arsenal and three clear of City with nine games to play. A share of the spoils preserves City’s unbeaten home run stretching back to November 2022 and ends Arsenal’s eight-match winning run in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola

Gunners happier

But it is the Gunners who will be happier with a point as they prevented Pep Guardiola’s men from scoring at the Etihad for the first time in two years. “Defensively we were outstanding,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“The next step is with the ball to have more composure to attack better. They are the best team in the world by far, best manager by far, and we have to catch up. That’s the challenge for us,” he added.

City controlled possession

City had 72 per cent possession but struggled to make anything of it against a defence that has conceded the fewest number of goals in the Premier League this season. “We didn’t create much but it was almost actions,” said City manager Guardiola. “It’s not easy to break them [down] but I recognise the intention was there.”

Guardiola said Liverpool were now “favourites” to win the title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season. City are still yet to win in six matches this season against other sides in the Premier League top five and must end that run when fourth-placed Aston Villa visit on Wednesday to keep their title challenge alive. “Always who is first is favourite, second favourite is Arsenal,” added Guardiola. “It is not in our hands. All we can do is win against Aston Villa.”

Arsenal had also been in free-scoring form, netting 33 times during their eight-match winning streak. However, the visitors had lost on their last eight trips to the Etihad, including a 4-1 thrashing as the title race swung decisively in City’s favour last season, and opted for a counter-attacking approach. “Eleven months ago we were here and the story was very different, we have to keep making steps,” added Arteta.

“We are improving, competing better, understanding how you have to play these games. We have to come here and win. Today we draw and we still have to improve to be able to do that,” he added.

