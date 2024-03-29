Breaking News
Man City's Walker, Stones out of Arsenal clash
Man City’s Walker, Stones out of Arsenal clash

Updated on: 30 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Walker was replaced early during a 1-0 defeat to Brazil with a hamstring problem, while Stones limped off in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium due to an adductor issue

Kyle Walker and John Stones

Manchester City have been dealt a double injury blow as Kyle Walker and John Stones will miss Sunday’s crucial clash in the Premier League title race against Arsenal. Both players were injured on international duty with England. Walker was replaced early during a 1-0 defeat to Brazil with a hamstring problem, while Stones limped off in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium due to an adductor issue.


Also Read: Miami high for Bops-Ebden!


Defending champions City are third in the Premier League, but just one point behind leaders Arsenal, who are ahead of Liverpool only on goal difference. “Kyle’s [injury is] more tough than John’s but they will be out. I don’t know for how many games,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday. However, there was more positive news for Guardiola as Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne all look set to return from injury.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

manchester city premier league arsenal england sports news football
