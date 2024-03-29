Man City host Arsenal in crucial battle of Big 3

Lose, and Arsenal take a giant step towards becoming league champion for the first time in 20 years. Draw, and the big winner this weekend could be Liverpool

Win against Arsenal on Sunday and Manchester City’s path to a record fourth straight English Premier League title becomes clearer.

Lose, and Arsenal take a giant step towards becoming league champion for the first time in 20 years. Draw, and the big winner this weekend could be Liverpool.

With 10 rounds to go, the clash at Etihad Stadium is the last time any of the three title rivals will go head to head.

Arsenal leads the league. Liverpool is second on goal difference. City is a point behind both of them. Just five goals separate the top two. An element of risk and reward hangs over City and Arsenal.

History is clearly on City’s side, having won its last eight home games against the Gunners. City’s last home loss in this fixture was in 2015. But Arsenal has been better this season after beating City in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield in August, followed by a 1-0 victory at Emirates Stadium in October.

City manager Pep Guardiola’s preparations haven’t been helped by injuries to key defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones during the international break.

Mikel Arteta was once Guardiola’s trusted lieutenant at City. Arteta was spoken of as a future City manager but is working on creating his own legacy at Arsenal after

transforming the club’s fortunes since taking charge in 2019.

He has been backed with money and time, and that faith has paid off with Arsenal leading the league and advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals.

After falling away badly at the end of last season to allow City to take the English title, it remains to be seen if Arteta and his players have learned from that experience.

