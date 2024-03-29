Crawley says England won’t scrap Bazball after India loss

“We always talk about absorbing pressure and putting pressure back on,” 26-year-old opening batsman Crawley said on Thursday.

Zak Crawley has insisted England have no intention of retreating into a “negative” approach after their recent 4-1 Test series loss in India but accepted they must “pick the right moments” to absorb pressure.

England lost their first series under the red-ball leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum in convincing fashion earlier this month after winning the first Test in Hyderabad. “We always talk about absorbing pressure and putting pressure back on,” 26-year-old opening batsman Crawley said on Thursday.

“The last couple of years we’ve done the putting pressure back on pretty well and we’ve spoken about maybe picking those moments to absorb at the right times as well. We can certainly refine that. That’s not to say we’re going to get more negative. We will still try to play the way we have and try to score quickly but yeah, picking those moments where they’re on top and we need to absorb,” he added.

