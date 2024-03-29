Nortje will get better with time post injury: DC coach Hopes

Nortje was taken to the cleaners by Rajasthan Royals’s Riyan Parag at the death as he went for 48 in his four overs on Thursday night.

Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes feels the team’s under-fire pace spearhead Anrich Nortje will get better with time having recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after six months. Nortje was taken to the cleaners by Rajasthan Royals’s Riyan Parag at the death as he went for 48 in his four overs on Thursday night.

RR won the match by 12 runs while defending 185 for 5. Nortje had been out of cricket since September and came into IPL having played just three domestic T20 games earlier this month and failed to nail the yorkers or bowl the hard lengths that he is known for. “I won’t say too much bad about the bowlers. They just tried to execute. It was a good first half with the ball but got away from us a little bit in the last five overs,” Hopes said.

“It’s the first time that Nortje has been at this level in a while. He had a fair time out of the game, but if you look at all the numbers, he is one of the premier death bowlers in the game. We trust that he is going to keep getting better,” Hopes added.

