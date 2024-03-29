The India pacer successfully defended 17 runs in the last over on Thursday night, landing one yorker after the other.

RR’s Avesh Khan against DC in Jaipur on Thursday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Avesh: Execution wise, it was probably my best last over x 00:00

Rajasthan Royals pacer Avesh Khan feels the last over he bowled against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL was probably his best effort in the death overs.

The India pacer successfully defended 17 runs in the last over on Thursday night, landing one yorker after the other.

Delhi could only get four runs from that over. Going into the season, Lucknow Super Giants had traded Avesh to Royals. “It is not the first time I bowled the last over. Last year I defended against Rajasthan.

When I played for Delhi [bowled the last over there also], execution wise this was my best over. All the balls were in the same spot, yorkers,” said Avesh.

