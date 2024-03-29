Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket Samson after Parags heroics vs DC
"There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket": Samson after Parag's heroics vs DC

Updated on: 30 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger took two wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan, who gave away only four runs in the final over, held their nerve with impeccable yorkers and wide lines in the death overs to give RR its second consecutive win

Sanju Samson

Following Rajasthan Royals’s 12-run win over Delhi Capitals, skipper Sanju Samson said all-rounder Riyan Parag, who slammed a match-winning unbeaten 84 off 45 balls, can do something special for Indian cricket in the future.


Also Read: IPL 2024: Practicising 150 kph balls daily helped Parag during the match against DC


Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger took two wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan, who gave away only four runs in the final over, held their nerve with impeccable yorkers and wide lines in the death overs to give RR its second consecutive win.


“I saw Sandy [Sandeep]was calm and Avesh was also looking good, so I went with that [in the death overs]. Riyan has been a big name in the last few years. Wherever I go, people ask me about him. There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket,” said Samson after the match.

