England boss Southgate keen to see youngsters excel
England boss Southgate keen to see youngsters ‘excel’

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate shrugged off injuries in his squad ahead of a testing friendly against Belgium and said he’s looking forward to seeing his rookies “excel” ahead of the European championships. 


Also Read: Will Vini Jr face racial abuse in Spain again?


Despite a 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday to a goal from 17-year-old sensation Endrick, Southgate is desperate to see how his third-ranked team match-up against fourth-ranked Belgium on Tuesday. “Similar to [Brazil] we’re talking about a high-level game, brilliant experience for the players, a chance to see new players again, build towards the summer,” said Southgate after the five-time world champions ended his side’s 10-match unbeaten run. 


“We deliberately took two really high-level games and of course we’ve had to put out a very different team to the one we might have envisaged. You know, some of these boys are pushing for starting positions, some are pushing for places in the squad. You need to see them against that sort of level of opposition to see if they’re going to be able to excel in the summer.” 

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz scored Germany’s fastest international goal after seven seconds as the Euro 2024 host earned a 2-0 friendly victory over France on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

england belgium football sports news Sports Update
