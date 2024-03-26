Breaking News
Will Vini Jr face racial abuse in Spain again?

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

The symbolic gesture in early March came nearly a year after the Real Madrid forward was on that same field with tears in his eyes after being racially abused by some Valencia fans

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior clenched his right fist and raised it high above his head after scoring at Mestalla Stadium, posing for a moment to make sure everyone noticed.


The symbolic gesture in early March came nearly a year after the Real Madrid forward was on that same field with tears in his eyes after being racially abused by some Valencia fans.


Also Read: Stimac to resign if India exit before 3rd round


That incident sparked an outpouring of support for the Brazil forward, who is Black, and set off widespread calls for action by Spanish authorities and society in general. At the time, many saw it as a turning point in the fight against racism in Spanish soccer. Some 10 months later, Vinicius has continued to be subjected to racist abuse in Spain despite the initial uproar at Mestalla.

That lack of progress will be noted when Spain hosts Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday. The international friendly was originally set up under the theme “One Skin” following the racial abuse aimed at Vinicius last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

