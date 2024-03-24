Colombia stun Spain in friendly

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane will miss Saturday’s friendly against Brazil and is “extremely doubtful” to face Belgium next week

Colombia inflicted Spain’s first defeat in almost a year with a 1-0 friendly victory in London on Friday. Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz struck in the second half after a superb run by Luis Diaz to capitalise on a disappointing display from La Roja ahead of this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

Spain, who won the Nations League last year to end an 11-year run without silverware after triumphing at Euro 2012, underwhelmed in their second loss under coach Luis de la Fuente.

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane will miss Saturday’s friendly against Brazil and is “extremely doubtful” to face Belgium next week.

