Rubiales will return to Spain for judicial probe

Updated on: 22 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AP , PTI |

Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic when police raided a property belonging to him in Granada and the offices of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid on Wednesday in a corruption and money laundering investigation

Luis Rubiales. Pic/AFP

Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales says he will return to Spain to face a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, court officials said on Thursday.


Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic when police raided a property belonging to him in Granada and the offices of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid on Wednesday in a corruption and money laundering investigation. 


Officers made seven arrests. 

