Robinho gets nine-year rape sentence in Brazil

The court decided by nine votes to two in favour of an Italian request that Robinho be jailed in his home country after he was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub in 2013

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Robinho must serve a nine-year rape sentence—imposed on him by an Italian court—in Brazil, judges in Brasilia ruled on Wednesday.

