Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Robinho gets nine year rape sentence in Brazil
Robinho gets nine-year rape sentence in Brazil

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Brasi­lia
AFP |

The court decided by nine votes to two in favour of an Italian request that Robinho be jailed in his home country after he was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub in 2013

Robinho. Pic/AFP

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Robinho must serve a nine-year rape sentence—imposed on him by an Italian court—in Brazil, judges in Brasilia ruled on Wednesday. 


The court decided by nine votes to two in favour of an Italian request that Robinho be jailed in his home country after he was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub in 2013.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

