Hosts France get favourable Olympic draw Mbappe uncertain
Hosts France get favourable Olympic draw; Mbappe uncertain

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Saint-Denis (France)
AFP |

Les Bleus are in Group A of the 16-team tournament with New Zealand, USA and the winners of the AFC-CAF play-off, as they seek to win a second Olympic gold after success in 1984

Kylian Mbappe

Thierry Henry’s France side are firm favourites to progress following a kind group draw for men’s football at the 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday, as the hosts wait to see if Kylian Mbappe (left) will be made available. 


Also Read: Koltsov was tennis star Sabalenka’s ex-boyfriend when he died


“Nothing is easy,” said Henry after the draw, but his side, already amongst the favourites for the gold medal on home turf, avoided potential pitfalls in not drawing Morocco and Egypt. Les Bleus are in Group A of the 16-team tournament with New Zealand, USA and the winners of the AFC-CAF play-off, as they seek to win a second Olympic gold after success in 1984. 


“It’s never easy to win a home tournament, I think Brazil and Spain did it [in 2016 and 1992, respectively] but it doesn’t happen often,” said Henry. It is understood that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe is also very keen to represent his country at the Olympics, but he would likely have little time to rest 
after Euro 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

