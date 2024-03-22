Hosts France get favourable Olympic draw; Mbappe uncertain

Les Bleus are in Group A of the 16-team tournament with New Zealand, USA and the winners of the AFC-CAF play-off, as they seek to win a second Olympic gold after success in 1984

Kylian Mbappe

Thierry Henry’s France side are firm favourites to progress following a kind group draw for men’s football at the 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday, as the hosts wait to see if Kylian Mbappe (left) will be made available.

“Nothing is easy,” said Henry after the draw, but his side, already amongst the favourites for the gold medal on home turf, avoided potential pitfalls in not drawing Morocco and Egypt. Les Bleus are in Group A of the 16-team tournament with New Zealand, USA and the winners of the AFC-CAF play-off, as they seek to win a second Olympic gold after success in 1984.

“It’s never easy to win a home tournament, I think Brazil and Spain did it [in 2016 and 1992, respectively] but it doesn’t happen often,” said Henry. It is understood that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe is also very keen to represent his country at the Olympics, but he would likely have little time to rest

after Euro 2024.

