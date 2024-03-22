Sharath is India’s flag bearer; Mary Kom chef de mission at Paris Oly

The table tennis player symbolises “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement

Sharath Kamal and Mary Kom. Pics/AFP

Veteran table tennis player and reigning CWG champion Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while legendary boxer MC Mary Kom was on Thursday appointed the chef de mission of the country’s contingent.

The table tennis player symbolises “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement.

“It is the biggest honour and fairytale stuff considering it is going to be my fifth and last Olympics,” said Kamal.

