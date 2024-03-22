Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sharath is Indias flag bearer Mary Kom chef de mission at Paris Oly
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sharath is India’s flag bearer; Mary Kom chef de mission at Paris Oly

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The table tennis player symbolises “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement

Sharath is India’s flag bearer; Mary Kom chef de mission at Paris Oly

Sharath Kamal and Mary Kom. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Sharath is India’s flag bearer; Mary Kom chef de mission at Paris Oly
x
00:00

Veteran table tennis player and reigning CWG champion Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while legendary boxer MC Mary Kom was on Thursday appointed the chef de mission of the country’s contingent.


Also Read: Ashok, Parmjeet qualify for Paris Paralympics


The table tennis player symbolises “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement. 


“It is the biggest honour and fairytale stuff considering it is going to be my fifth and last Olympics,” said Kamal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mary kom boxing Table tennis sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK