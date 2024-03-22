Swiss Open: Treesa-Gayatri win, Tanisha-Ashwini beaten

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Basel (Switzerland)
PTI |

Top

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open with a straight-game win over compatriots Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra here on Thursday.


Also Read: CCI Snooker: Jhanjharia, Bagri in second round


The eighth seeded Commonwealth Games bronze medallists hardly broke any sweat as they brushed aside fellow Indians Priya and Shruti, ranked 75th in the world, 21-10, 21-12, in 36 minutes.


World no. 26 Treesa and Gayatri, who are sharing the 14th place in the Olympic Games qualification ranking, will face Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in the next round. 

Later, World No. 20 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who are 6,296 points ahead of Treesa and Gayatri in the Paris qualification race at 12th spot, lost 17-21, 16-21, to Japan’s World No. 30 Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton sports sports news Sports Update
