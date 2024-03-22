Swiss Open: Treesa-Gayatri win, Tanisha-Ashwini beaten

World no. 26 Treesa and Gayatri, who are sharing the 14th place in the Olympic Games qualification ranking, will face Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in the next round

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open with a straight-game win over compatriots Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra here on Thursday.

The eighth seeded Commonwealth Games bronze medallists hardly broke any sweat as they brushed aside fellow Indians Priya and Shruti, ranked 75th in the world, 21-10, 21-12, in 36 minutes.

World no. 26 Treesa and Gayatri, who are sharing the 14th place in the Olympic Games qualification ranking, will face Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in the next round.

Later, World No. 20 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who are 6,296 points ahead of Treesa and Gayatri in the Paris qualification race at 12th spot, lost 17-21, 16-21, to Japan’s World No. 30 Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.

