Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CCI Snooker Jhanjharia Bagri in second round
<< Back to Elections 2024

CCI Snooker: Jhanjharia, Bagri in second round

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

At the Sir Wilson Jones hall, Cricket Club of India’s Jhanjharia cruised past Amit Sapru 400-213 , while Bagri was steady during his 308-227 victory over Anil Sagar

CCI Snooker: Jhanjharia, Bagri in second round

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
CCI Snooker: Jhanjharia, Bagri in second round
x
00:00

Kanishk Jhanjharia and Anurag Bagri will clash in the second round after recording one-sided wins in their respective first-round contests at the CCI Billiards Classic event on Thursday.


Also Read: MCA U-19: Anirudha shines for Parsee


At the Sir Wilson Jones hall, Cricket Club of India’s Jhanjharia cruised past Amit Sapru 400-213 , while Bagri was steady during his 308-227 victory over 
Anil Sagar.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK