CCI Snooker: Jhanjharia, Bagri in second round

At the Sir Wilson Jones hall, Cricket Club of India’s Jhanjharia cruised past Amit Sapru 400-213 , while Bagri was steady during his 308-227 victory over Anil Sagar
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock
Kanishk Jhanjharia and Anurag Bagri will clash in the second round after recording one-sided wins in their respective first-round contests at the CCI Billiards Classic event on Thursday.
