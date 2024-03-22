Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MCA U 19 Anirudha shines for Parsee
MCA U-19: Anirudha shines for Parsee

Updated on: 22 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Batting first, Parsee Gym posted  246 for 7 in 35 overs. In reply, Star CC were bowled out for just 110 runs in 25.4 overs

Anirudha Nair scored an unbeaten 32 and then picked three for 19 as Parsee Gymkhana scored an authoritative 136-run victory over Star Cricket Club in a Group ‘C’ match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday.


Batting first, Parsee Gym posted  246 for 7 in 35 overs. In reply, Star CC were bowled out for just 110 runs in 25.4 overs. 


