MCA U-19: Anirudha shines for Parsee

Batting first, Parsee Gym posted 246 for 7 in 35 overs. In reply, Star CC were bowled out for just 110 runs in 25.4 overs
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock
Anirudha Nair scored an unbeaten 32 and then picked three for 19 as Parsee Gymkhana scored an authoritative 136-run victory over Star Cricket Club in a Group ‘C’ match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday.
