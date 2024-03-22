Ashok, Parmjeet qualify for Paris Paralympics

Asian Games bronze medallist Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar qualified for the Paris Paralympics by winning a silver medal each at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Thursday

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

