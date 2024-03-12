The T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin from June 1 to 29 will be the largest-ever ICC event with 55 matches to be played across nine cities. Australia will kick off their voyage in the tournament against Oman on June 6th at Kensington Oval in Barbados

Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "You love having guys like him": Ponting on Steve Smith x 00:00

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Tuesday said about Australia's star batsman Steve Smith's chances of participating in the T20 World Cup 2024. He also stated that one would like to have players like Smith in the squad for their "experience".

Ponting said that players like Smith give a "calming influence" to the squad during a high-voltage tournament like T20 World Cup 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal wins ICC Player of Month Award

The former Aussie skipper also spoke about what role the 34-year-old can play by being in the squad.

"You love having guys like him around because of the experience and the calming influence that you can have around a team during a World Cup. But the other thing you always have to be mindful of is what role can he play? So I would think if Steve Smith does find his way into the squad, I don't think he will be in the starting XI," Ponting was quoted by ICC as saying.

Ponting added that he would keep Smith in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad but not in the playing eleven.

"And I think that's probably been shown the last couple of weeks with the series they just played in New Zealand. I think he opened the batting in a couple of those games, but not all of those games and they're sort of spreading the load around a little bit trying to find their right combination, but would I have him in the squad? I think I'd have him in the squad, but he wouldn't be in my starting XI," he added.

In 2010, Steve Smith made his first T20I appearance against Pakistan. Since then he has featured in 67 matches scoring 1,094 runs at a strike rate of 125.46.

The T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin from June 1 to 29 will be the largest-ever ICC event with 55 matches to be played across nine cities. Australia will kick off their voyage in the tournament against Oman on June 6th at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

(With ANI Inputs)