Yashasvi Jaiswal wins ICC Player of Month Award

Updated on: 12 March,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal opener created several records in February and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton. He struck two double hundreds and three half-centuries in the just-concluded series against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins ICC Player of Month Award

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: ICC)

India's talented opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday was named the ICC Player of the Month for February. He had a great test run against England in the recently concluded five-match series.


He accumulated more than 700 runs throughout the series. He scored a total of 712 runs and he also holds the record for India's highest run scorer in a test series against England.


The Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal opener created several records in February and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton.

He struck two double hundreds and three half-centuries in the just-concluded series against England, which the hosts won 4-1 with Jaiswal playing a handsome role in the triumph.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future," Jaiswal said after he was informed about the win.

"It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series series. I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it."

Few have made as strong a start to their international career as Jaiswal and the numbers prove that he could already be one of the best Test openers in the world.

Jaiswal singled out the celebration following his knock of 214 not out in Rajkot as one that he enjoyed the most.

"I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," he added.

He also slammed 219 in Visakhapatnam. The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli.

Jaiswal ended the month with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in ¿ 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.

To his credit, he has carried the form into March, reaching the milestone of 1000 Test runs, becoming the second-quickest Indian to the landmark.

Jaiswal beat competition from New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the award.

(With PTI Inputs)

