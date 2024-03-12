Recently, Shubman Gill was also handed over the captaincy of Gujarat Titans due to the return of Hardik Pandya in his previous franchise Mumbai Indians. The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 22 with the first clash being played between Royal Challengers Banglore and defending champions Chennai Super Kings

Shubman Gill (Pic: Instagram/shubmangill)

Listen to this article "Beachside reps, worldwide steps!": Shubman Gill shares a post on Instagram x 00:00

After the fifth and final test match between India and England, centurion Shubman Gill shared a post on his official Instagram handle saying "Beachside reps, worldwide steps! 🏖️🐚". Taking to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

ADVERTISEMENT

During the fifth test match, coming to bat at the number three position, Shubman Gill struck a fabulous 110 runs in 150 deliveries. The 24-year-old showed tremendous confidence in his stroke. His knock was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit, set to make comeback for Delhi Capitals

Initially, Gill was struggling to score runs in the first match as he managed to accumulate just 23 runs and 0 runs. In the second match, the sensational batsman smashed a century which included 11 fours and 2 sixes. Thereafter, Shubman Gill went on to play decent knocks throughout the series.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian side sealed the five-match test series at 4-1 against England. The visitor's "Bazball" approach did not work against the Indians. The hosts' spin troika (Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav) continued to nutmeg the opposition's batsmen.

Recently, Shubman Gill was also handed over the captaincy of Gujarat Titans due to the return of Hardik Pandya in his previous franchise Mumbai Indians. The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 22 with the first clash being played between Royal Challengers Banglore and defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans will play their first match under Gill's captaincy against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on March 24. GT won their maiden IPL title under Hardik Pandya's captaincy in the year 2022 which was also their debut season.

In 2024, the Titans will miss the services of their pace spearhead Mohammed Shami.

"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.", read the BCCI statement.

Along with Shami, pacer Prasidh Krishna is also ruled out of the IPL 2024. India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who has been out of action since his horrific accident in 2022 is declared as match-fit by BCCI and will soon feature in the cash-rich league for Delhi Capitals.