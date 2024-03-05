With the T20 World Cup 2024 being little less than three months away, the buzz around India vs Pakistan clash is gaining momentum. The skyrocketing ticket prices have left people on edge. A recent ICC statement read that the minimum price of a ticket was to be sold at Rs.497, with the most expensive being Rs.33,148 without taxes

Stadium packed with fans during the India vs Pakistan match (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan ticket prices touch a whopping Rs.1.86 crore x 00:00

Much to fans’dismay, tickets for two of India's upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 ties against Pakistan and Canada are sold out. These tickets are, however, being sold at more than double the original amount on resale websites.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 being little less than three months away, the buzz around India vs Pakistan clash is gaining momentum. The skyrocketing ticket prices have left people on edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: A lesson learnt

According to USA Today, tickets for India’s Pakistan tie on June 9 in New York and the other against Canada on June 15 in Florida, are now only available at more than double their original price – a few as high as Rs.1.86 crore.

A recent ICC statement read that the minimum price of a ticket was to be sold at Rs.497, with the most expensive being Rs.33,148 without taxes. The apex body had also mentioned that ‘no additional fees will be imposed beyond the specified taxes’.

However, on the resale platforms, the prices of VIP tickets are being offered at nearly Rs.33.15 lakh. In case the platform fee is to be added, the total amount becomes not lesser than Rs.41.44 lakh.

Interestingly, the amount on the resale websites are more than thrice the price of the highest-priced ticket in the secondary market that was for the match between India and Pakistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Phase 1 of the ticket sales for the 2024 T20 World Cup had kicked off on February 22, after a public ballot window was held, where tickets for limited matches were made available for sale on a first come first served basis. But within only ten days, the tickets were sold out and were resold on resale websites, where an increased demand led to their skyrocketing prices.