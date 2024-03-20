Madrid did not give a timeline for how long Courtois will be out this time, saying only that “the injury will be monitored.”

Thibaut Courtois

Listen to this article Real’s Courtois sustains another knee injury x 00:00

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has sustained another serious knee injury, just as he was close to returning from a torn ACL.

Madrid did not give a timeline for how long Courtois will be out this time, saying only that “the injury will be monitored.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtois had said in December that he was hoping to start playing for Madrid again before the end of the season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever