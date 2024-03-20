Breaking News
Real’s Courtois sustains another knee injury

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Madrid did not give a timeline for how long Courtois will be out this time, saying only that “the injury will be monitored.” 

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has sustained another serious knee injury, just as he was close to returning from a torn ACL.


Madrid did not give a timeline for how long Courtois will be out this time, saying only that “the injury will be monitored.” 


Courtois had said in December that he was hoping to start playing for Madrid again before the end of the season.


