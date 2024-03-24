Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rape sentences for Alves Robinho ends nefarious chapters Brazil football chief
Rape sentences for Alves, Robinho ends nefarious chapters: Brazil football chief

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AP , PTI |

Rodrigues said in a statement that the executives at governing body CBF and its coaching staff feel sorry for “the victims of the brutal crimes committed by the former footballers”

Ednaldo Rodrigues

Brazil’s football federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said that the rape convictions of former footballers Dani Alves and Robinho end “one of the most nefarious chapters” in the country’s sports history.


Also Read: Thrice as nice for Max


Rodrigues said in a statement that the executives at governing body CBF and its coaching staff feel sorry for “the victims of the brutal crimes committed by the former footballers.”


Robinho was jailed on Thursday after a high court authorized his nine-year jail sentence from a trial in Italy to be served in Brazil. This week, Alves got the opportunity to leave prison on bail while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for rape. “The yellow shirt that Brazilian athletes wear on the pitch is much more than a jersey. Just like football to Brazil is more than a sport. Those who wear it need to defend the feelings and values of a whole country they represent,” Rodrigues said. “It is embarrassing that an athlete feels comfortable to commit such perversity as if all he achieved through sport will stop him from being punished.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Dani Alves brazil football sports news Sports Update
