Neymar’s father says his family won’t pay bail for rape convict Dani Alves

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Neymars father says his family wont pay bail for rape convict Dani Alves
Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AP , PTI |

Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won’t do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022

Dani Alves and Neymar

The father of football star Neymar said on Thursday that his family won’t pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction.


Also Read: Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Sweden 5-2


Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won’t do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022. 


“For us, for my family, this matter is over. Full stop,” Neymar da Silva Santos said. Alves, 40, was sentenced to four years, six months in prison. He is being held at a jail outside Barcelona. Neymar’s father didn’t specify how much they gave Alves but added it’s a “different situation” now because the three-judge panel at the Barcelona Provincial Court ruled against Alves.

neymar Dani Alves brazil football sports news Sports Update
