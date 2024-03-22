Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Sweden 5-2

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United hitman, 39, was rested by Martinez but his team strolled to an easy victory regardless in Guimaraes

Bruno Fernandes

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal dismantled Sweden 5-2 in a friendly ahead of this summer’s European Championships without talisman striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United hitman, 39, was rested by Martinez but his team strolled to an easy victory regardless in Guimaraes. Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes and Bruno Fernandes all struck for the rampant hosts in the first half.

Bruma and Goncalo Ramos added to Portugal’s tally after the break, while Sweden attackers Viktor Gyokeres and Gustav Nilsson netted at the other end. Sweden, who failed to reach Euro 2024, were largely woeful in new coach Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first match in charge.

