Ronaldo less Portugal thrash Sweden 5 2
Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Sweden 5-2

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Guimaraes (Portugal)
AFP |

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United hitman, 39, was rested by Martinez but his team strolled to an easy victory regardless in Guimaraes

Bruno Fernandes

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal dismantled Sweden 5-2 in a friendly ahead of this summer’s European Championships without talisman striker Cristiano Ronaldo


Also Read: Brazil’s Robinho spends first night in jail for rape


The former Real Madrid and Manchester United hitman, 39, was rested by Martinez but his team strolled to an easy victory regardless in Guimaraes. Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes and Bruno Fernandes all struck for the rampant hosts in the first half. 


Bruma and Goncalo Ramos added to Portugal’s tally after the break, while Sweden attackers Viktor Gyokeres and Gustav Nilsson netted at the other end. Sweden, who failed to reach Euro 2024, were largely woeful in new coach Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first match in charge.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Bruno Fernandes cristiano ronaldo football sports news Sports Update
