The 39-year-old Portuguese was the only Al Nassr player to score in the shootout as his Saudi side went out 1-3 on penalties, the tie having ended 4-4 on aggregate

Cristiano Ronaldo

Listen to this article ACL: Ronaldo’s Al Nassr dumped in quarters x 00:00

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in extra time but Al Nassr side were dumped out of the Asian Champions League (ACL) quarter-finals on penalties by Al Ain on Monday.

The 39-year-old Portuguese was the only Al Nassr player to score in the shootout as his Saudi side went out 1-3 on penalties, the tie having ended 4-4 on aggregate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever